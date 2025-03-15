Left Menu

Stocks Surge Amid Bargain Hunting and Tech Revival

U.S. stocks experienced a robust rebound on Friday after a tumultuous week characterized by trade war tensions. Investors sought bargains, leading to significant gains in major stock indexes. Technology stocks led the charge despite the uncertainties posed by Trump's ever-changing policies and tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking rebound, U.S. stocks soared on Friday as investors snapped up bargains, following a week of turbulence fueled by concerns over trade wars. All major indexes posted strong gains, with tech stocks notably recovering, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding President Trump's fluctuating trade policy approach.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their largest single-day percentage increases since November 6, mirroring election-related market activities. Chip stocks led the pack with a 3.3% rise, while the FANG group's momentum stocks gained 3.2% as investor sentiment began to shift.

Despite these gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq capped their fourth consecutive week of losses. Meanwhile, gold prices surged past $3,000 an ounce, reflecting investors' retreat to safe-haven assets amid inflation concerns and policy unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

