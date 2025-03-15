Stocks Surge Amid Bargain Hunting and Tech Revival

In a striking rebound, U.S. stocks soared on Friday as investors snapped up bargains, following a week of turbulence fueled by concerns over trade wars. All major indexes posted strong gains, with tech stocks notably recovering, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding President Trump's fluctuating trade policy approach.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their largest single-day percentage increases since November 6, mirroring election-related market activities. Chip stocks led the pack with a 3.3% rise, while the FANG group's momentum stocks gained 3.2% as investor sentiment began to shift.

Despite these gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq capped their fourth consecutive week of losses. Meanwhile, gold prices surged past $3,000 an ounce, reflecting investors' retreat to safe-haven assets amid inflation concerns and policy unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)