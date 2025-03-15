Shocking Attack: Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur Shot in Himachal Pradesh

In a brazen attack, former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot at his Bilaspur residence in Himachal Pradesh by unknown assailants, according to police reports on Friday.

Thakur's son, Ishan, recounted the incident, stating that he was bathing around 3 pm when he heard gunshots, only to learn from his brother that their father had been targeted. Those present rushed Thakur to a hospital.

Prior to this, Thakur had alerted authorities about a conspiracy against him, naming certain leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the priority of Thakur's health, affirming a police investigation into the quartet of attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)