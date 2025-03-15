Left Menu

Shocking Attack: Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur Shot in Himachal Pradesh

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot by unidentified assailants in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. His son, Ishan, heard gunshots while bathing, leading to immediate medical intervention. Thakur had previously warned of threats against him. Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri prioritized Thakur and his bodyguard's health while police investigate the four assailants involved.

15-03-2025
Bumber Thakur's son Ishan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a brazen attack, former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot at his Bilaspur residence in Himachal Pradesh by unknown assailants, according to police reports on Friday.

Thakur's son, Ishan, recounted the incident, stating that he was bathing around 3 pm when he heard gunshots, only to learn from his brother that their father had been targeted. Those present rushed Thakur to a hospital.

Prior to this, Thakur had alerted authorities about a conspiracy against him, naming certain leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the priority of Thakur's health, affirming a police investigation into the quartet of attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

