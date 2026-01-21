Birthday Celebration Turns Violent with Gunshot Incident in Gorakhpur

A roadside birthday celebration spiraled out of control in Gorakhpur when a woman allegedly discharged a firearm, injuring one individual, according to local police reports.

The incident unfolded near a model shop in Singhariya Tuesday night and was caught on video, which later emerged on social media platforms.

Authorities stated that Anshika, celebrating her birthday with friends, was confronted by Vishal Mishra, suspecting her ties to his wife. The confrontation escalated, leading to a physical scuffle during which Anshika allegedly fired a shot, wounding Amitabh Nishad. Anshika was detained alongside two associates, with police recovering the weapon and launching an investigation.

