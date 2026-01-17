Left Menu

BJD's Political Turbulence: Suspended MLAs Amid Conspiracy Claims

BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspended MLAs Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud for allegedly conspiring against the party. BJD's spokesperson highlighted the party's zero-tolerance for betrayal. Claiming concrete evidence, they mentioned past and present failed plots to weaken the party. Mohapatra's family history may have influenced these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:37 IST
BJD's Political Turbulence: Suspended MLAs Amid Conspiracy Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspended two party MLAs amid allegations of a conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the regional political outfit.

Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty emphasized that the president adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and betrayal within the ranks. He revealed that Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud were involved in orchestrating a plan to weaken the BJD, labeling their suspension a ''conscious decision'' backed by evidence.

The expulsion of the two lawmakers mirrored previous internal conflicts, notably a failed 2012 plot. Mohanty cautioned any further attempts to disrupt the party would also fail, underscoring the non-negotiable stance on unity and discipline within BJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026