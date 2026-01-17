BJD's Political Turbulence: Suspended MLAs Amid Conspiracy Claims
BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspended MLAs Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud for allegedly conspiring against the party. BJD's spokesperson highlighted the party's zero-tolerance for betrayal. Claiming concrete evidence, they mentioned past and present failed plots to weaken the party. Mohapatra's family history may have influenced these events.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspended two party MLAs amid allegations of a conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the regional political outfit.
Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty emphasized that the president adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and betrayal within the ranks. He revealed that Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud were involved in orchestrating a plan to weaken the BJD, labeling their suspension a ''conscious decision'' backed by evidence.
The expulsion of the two lawmakers mirrored previous internal conflicts, notably a failed 2012 plot. Mohanty cautioned any further attempts to disrupt the party would also fail, underscoring the non-negotiable stance on unity and discipline within BJD.
