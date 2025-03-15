Indian Army Empowers Students in Remote Jammu and Kashmir with Free Sainik School Coaching

The Indian Army has embarked on a commendable mission to empower students in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir by offering them free coaching for the Sainik School Entrance Exam. This initiative, aimed at providing equitable educational opportunities, features both offline and online classes, the latter in collaboration with the Defence Academy in Delhi.

Local residents have applauded the program, with Neetu Devi expressing gratitude for the facilities, including food and board, available to the students. 'We are very happy that the Army is taking care of our children and want to thank them for their efforts,' she remarked, highlighting the provision of comprehensive support.

Meanwhile, the army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles unit conducted a blood donation camp in Doda. Senior lab technician Kuldeep Kumar emphasized the importance of a steady blood supply, particularly in emergencies, and encouraged voluntary blood donation to save lives in critical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)