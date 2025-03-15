Left Menu

Debate Flares Over Hindi's Role in Tamil Nadu Education

BJP leader Rachna Reddy and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan criticized Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi, accusing them of inconsistency. Kalyan highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opposed the National Education Policy, labeling it as a 'saffronized' threat to Tamil Nadu's education system.

Updated: 15-03-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:51 IST
BJP Spokesperson, Rachna Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Rachna Reddy on Saturday endorsed Andhra Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's statements criticizing Tamil Nadu politicians for their alleged resistance to Hindi in the state. Reddy highlighted Kalyan's advocacy for fostering multiple languages among students and young minds.

Provoking a debate around Tamil Nadu's stance on language policies, Reddy questioned, "Why does Tamil Nadu harbor this insecurity that seems absent in other states? With a three-language system historically present in schools, why does Tamil Nadu permit linguistic training in foreign languages like French and German, yet resist Hindi? Do they view themselves as a separate entity?" Kalyan criticized Tamil Nadu leaders for their double standards in opposing Hindi while economically benefiting from Tamil movies dubbed in the language.

Kalyan expressed confusion over the criticism of Sanskrit, questioning Tamil Nadu politicians' logic of denying Hindi while capitalizing on Bollywood's financial benefits by dubbing films. Speaking at the party's 12th foundation day in Pithampuram, Kakinada, he emphasized India's linguistic diversity and the need to embrace multiple languages, including Tamil, rather than just two dominant ones. On the opposing end, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the Union government of 'Hindi imposition' through the National Education Policy, labeling it as a "saffronized policy" threatening Tamil Nadu's education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

