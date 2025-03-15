Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Holi, Vehicles Torched Amid Communal Tension

In Jharkhand's Giridih, communal clashes during Holi led to vehicles being torched, sparking political outcry. BJP MP Deepak Prakash criticized the state government, alleging oppression of Hindus and appeasement politics. Authorities reported the situation under control, with ongoing investigations and no major injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:32 IST
Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Holi, Vehicles Torched Amid Communal Tension
BJP MP Deepak Prakash (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communal tensions flared in Jharkhand's Giridih district as clashes during Holi celebrations turned violent, resulting in the torching of several vehicles late Friday. The unrest prompted severe criticism from BJP MP Deepak Prakash, who accused the Hemant Soren government of systematically oppressing the Hindu community.

Prakash alleged the state government's involvement in instigating violence against Hindu festivals and claimed BJP leaders faced FIRs as part of appeasement politics tactics. He warned the government that BJP workers would resist if such actions continued.

The situation escalated when a Holi procession passing through Ghodthambha Chowk sparked an altercation between two communities. Authorities responded swiftly to regain control and ensure peace. Though no major injuries were reported, police are actively identifying those involved, pledging strict action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025