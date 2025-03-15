Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Holi, Vehicles Torched Amid Communal Tension

Communal tensions flared in Jharkhand's Giridih district as clashes during Holi celebrations turned violent, resulting in the torching of several vehicles late Friday. The unrest prompted severe criticism from BJP MP Deepak Prakash, who accused the Hemant Soren government of systematically oppressing the Hindu community.

Prakash alleged the state government's involvement in instigating violence against Hindu festivals and claimed BJP leaders faced FIRs as part of appeasement politics tactics. He warned the government that BJP workers would resist if such actions continued.

The situation escalated when a Holi procession passing through Ghodthambha Chowk sparked an altercation between two communities. Authorities responded swiftly to regain control and ensure peace. Though no major injuries were reported, police are actively identifying those involved, pledging strict action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)