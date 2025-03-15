Bodhi Reverence: Unveiling the Enchantment of Bodh Gaya
Bodh Gaya in Bihar, India, hosts the awe-inspiring reclining statue of Lord Buddha. Known for its spiritual significance, this site marks the location where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. With global visitors flocking to this holy place, Bodh Gaya stands as a pivotal center for Buddhist pilgrimage and spiritual tourism.
- Country:
- India
Nestled in the heart of Gaya, Bihar, the majestic reclining statue of Lord Buddha draws tourists eager to witness its splendor. The Mahabodhi Mahavihara offers a serene and spiritually resonant environment, ideal for those in pursuit of peace and contemplation.
It was under the sacred Bodhi tree that Prince Siddhartha, later known as Gautama Buddha, achieved enlightenment. Arya Pal Bhikshu of the Buddha International Welfare Mission elaborates on the site's importance, noting India's role in Lord Buddha's legacy. Visitors from across the globe, including Thailand, Vietnam, and the USA, journey to honor this profound heritage.
However, despite its spiritual prominence, Bodh Gaya has yet to capitalize fully on tourism potential compared to other religious sites worldwide. As one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage destinations, it captures the hearts of thousands annually, underscoring its timeless significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Calls for Urgent UNSC Reforms to Ensure Transparency and Inclusivity
Emma Raducanu Returns to Indian Wells Amid Security Concerns
We agreed with PM Modi to push to get it done during this year: European Commission president referring to India-EU free trade deal.
India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence
India-Middle East-Europe corridor can be a modern golden road, directly connecting India, Arabian Gulf and Europe: Von der Leyen.