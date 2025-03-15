Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government's Ambitious Plan to Boost Paddy Production

The Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 102 crore special package to increase paddy and food grain production across 29 non-Cauvery Delta districts. The package includes subsidies for machine planting and certified seeds. Additional initiatives include international exposure visits for farmers and a new Agroforestry Policy.

Updated: 15-03-2025 12:27 IST
The Tamil Nadu government is set to roll out a monumental Rs 102 crore package aimed at augmenting paddy and food grain production in 29 non-Cauvery Delta districts, state Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam disclosed in the Assembly.

This robust package features a subsidy for machine planting and access to quality certified seeds for farmers in the specified regions. Furthermore, a similar package is reserved for Delta district farmers, with Rs 58 crore allocated to boost production during the Kuruvai season.

Additional provisions include an international exposure visit for 100 progressive farmers, alongside the upcoming Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy, and the establishment of Farmers Service Centres, signifying a comprehensive effort to enhance agricultural productivity and farmer welfare.

