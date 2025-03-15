Four Arrested in Munger ASI's Tragic Murder Case

In a shocking development, four individuals, including a woman, have been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, Bihar. Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood confirmed the arrest on Saturday, naming the accused as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a woman related to the family.

The incident occurred on March 14 in Nandlalpur village during Holi celebrations. ASI Santosh Kumar Singh tragically lost his life while addressing a disturbance reportedly caused by an intoxicated family. The police promptly launched a series of raids leading to the arrests. However, the operation took a dramatic turn when suspect Guddu Yadav aimed a rifle at officers, prompting police to disable him in self-defense.

Responding to the tragedy, Bihar's top officials, including Minister Prem Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, promised unwavering justice. They emphasized that law and order would prevail, hinting at the possibility of extreme measures against those who threaten the state. Meanwhile, Bihar Police Association President Mrityunjay Kumar Singh demanded compensation for the late ASI's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)