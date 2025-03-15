Left Menu

Delhi Government Engages Farmers and Citizens Ahead of Budget 2025

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seeks comprehensive inputs from farmers and citizens for the upcoming 2025 budget. Emphasizing collaboration between central and state governments, Gupta envisions addressing agricultural and urban needs. The budget session is set to commence on March 24, promising solutions for all sectors involved.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses farmers during a budget consultation meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the forthcoming Delhi Budget 2025, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed commitment to addressing farmers' issues, following her budget discussions with agricultural stakeholders. Gupta assured that the government would resolve longstanding concerns, emphasizing the cooperative effort between the central and Delhi governments.

During the budget consultation, farmers from across Delhi voiced their suggestions, reflecting hopes for developmental momentum following years of stagnation. Gupta highlighted the transformative potential of a dual-powered government, promising swift action on their concerns.

Additionally, Gupta's administration actively sought citizen input across various sectors, including business and urban communities, to shape the 2025 budget. Budget discussions, starting March 24 in the Delhi Assembly, aim to cater to diverse needs, ensuring inclusive development for the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

