Chandrababu Naidu Champions Swachh Andhra and Reforms amid Political Critique

In a rally held in Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu encouraged state residents to actively participate in the 'Swachh Andhra' initiative. He condemned the predecessor YSRCP government, blaming it for imposing a massive debt of Rs10 lakh crore on the people.

Naidu reflected on his decades-long political journey, recalling his first Assembly entry in 1978. He emphasized his dedication to serving the Telugu populace, highlighting recent collaborations with the central government and coalition parties TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena to foster state development and launch the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' policy.

The Chief Minister accused the previous administration of financial mismanagement, including levying taxes on garbage and land misappropriation. He pledged reforms in public service delivery, consistent with his election promises, underlining social welfare efforts like pension enhancements, healthcare support, and farmer subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)