Chandrababu Naidu Emphasizes 'Swachh Andhra' Initiative and Criticizes Previous Government's Fiscal Policies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called on citizens to join the 'Swachh Andhra' campaign, emphasizing the significance of individual contributions to achieving a cleaner state. Speaking at the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra program in Tanuku, he criticized the former YSRCP government's fiscal management, alleging they left a colossal debt of Rs10 lakh crore.

Naidu highlighted his administration's strides, made with central government cooperation, towards state development. Reflecting on his political journey since 1978, he expressed his dedication to serving Telugu people and noted the public's support for the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena alliance. He introduced the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision to outline future reforms.

The Chief Minister also accused the previous administration of misusing the Land Titling Act for land grabbing, leading to improper land record alterations. He underscored his efforts to improve public welfare, including raising pensions and introducing the 'Talli Ki Vandanam' scheme to aid mothers financially. He also detailed other initiatives like 'Rythu Bharosa' and insurance for middle-class families.

(With inputs from agencies.)