Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Culture and Development in Ghatlodia

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed musical instruments in Ghatlodia, emphasizing the role of cultural preservation and developmental initiatives. He urged active participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programs, focusing on water conservation and cleanliness. The event, attended by local dignitaries and Bhajan Mandalis, highlighted India's path to a developed future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:55 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo: Gujarat Information English PR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed musical instruments to Bhajan Mandalis during an event in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia Assembly constituency on Saturday. The program was organized by the Kusumba Foundation under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mother.

Patel reminisced about the valorous lullabies sung by Jijabai, Shivaji Maharaj's mother, emphasizing the nurturing role of mothers in raising brave sons. He lauded the support of women who back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, especially in significant decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister stressed Bhajans' role in enriching the mind and heart, likening it to bodily nourishment. While acknowledging ongoing development, Patel urged citizens to participate in nation-building and endorsed the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative by Prime Minister Modi.

Advocating for future water security, Patel highlighted the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, dedicating an 80-20 budget provision to promote private water conservation efforts. He also underscored individual responsibility in the Swachhata Abhiyan, stating that collective action could amplify its success. Patel encouraged contributions towards achieving a developed India by 2047, with a focus on developing Gujarat.

Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Jatin Patel, alongside other officials and numerous women from the Bhajan Mandalis, attended the event, underscoring a collective commitment to cultural and developmental progress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

