Embracing Unity: Delhi CM Celebrates Social Harmony at Iftar Party

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the significance of social harmony and unity at an Iftar party held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on Saturday. During her address, CM Gupta highlighted India's status as the world's largest democracy, advocating for peace and unity as key societal tenets.

Hosted by Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, the event emphasized multicultural camaraderie, with participants celebrating together just after Holi. Jahan described the gathering as a symbol of India's enduring ties of love and harmony, pointing to the peaceful conclusion of Holi and Jumma namaz the previous day.

Among the attendees were Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, both of whom praised the interfaith engagement. Bisht noted the mutual goodwill fostered by Ramzan and Holi, while Rijiju urged collective happiness and unity. The Iftar party mirrored the sacred month of Ramzan's core values: devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual reflection.

