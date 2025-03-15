‘Time for bold moves’: UN urges inclusive transition as Syria marks 14 years of conflict

UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen called for an immediate end to hostilities and urged all parties to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

“What began as a plea for reform was met with staggering brutality, leading to one of the most harrowing conflicts of our time,” he said in a statement on Friday, recalling the peaceful pro-democracy protests that started on 15 March 2011 and were met with brutal repression.

“Families continue to mourn the loss of loved ones, communities remain fractured, millions remain uprooted from their homes, and far too many persist in their search for the missing. The pain and sacrifices of the Syrian people must never be forgotten.”

Brutal conflict

In the initial months of the crisis, as many as 2,000 civilians were killed, with thousands more suffering enforced disappearances, torture, deprivation of liberty and persecution. Navi Pillay, the then UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, described the pattern of violations as “widespread and systematic” against the civilian population, “which may amount to crimes against humanity.”

Since 2011, Syria spiraled into a brutal conflict, with civilians subjected to medieval sieges, chemical weapon attacks and barrel bombs.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed and more than 12 million forced to flee their homes, including over six million who fled as refugees to neighbouring countries.

Syria at crossroads

The Assad regime fell in December 2024, but Syria remains at a crossroads, with fighting erupting between Syrian Caretaker Authority forces and soldiers loyal to the former regime, and a pressing humanitarian crisis.

“More than three months since the fall of the Assad regime, Syria now stands at a pivotal moment,” Mr. Pedersen said.

“Syrians have experienced emotions of great hopes in these times – but also of deep fears,” he added, expressing deep concern over violence against civilians.

The Special Envoy emphasised that building trust is essential to a successful transition, warning that “a climate of distrust and fear could endanger the entire process.”

Time for bold moves

Mr. Pedersen called for inclusive governance, citing the National Dialogue as a foundation and urging concrete follow-up actions. He also took note of the caretaker authorities’ newly issued Constitutional Declaration, expressing hope that it would lay the groundwork for restoring the rule of law and ensuring a stable transition.

“Now is the time for bold moves to create a genuinely credible and inclusive transitional government and legislative body, a constitutional framework and process to draft a new constitution for the long term that is credible and inclusive, and genuine transitional justice,” he said.

He reiterated the need for full political inclusion of Syrian women in shaping the country’s future.

“The United Nations stands ready to support this process in line with Security Council resolution 2254,” Mr. Pedersen said.

Standing with the people: UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also underscored the urgent need for “bold and decisive measures” to ensure safety, dignity and inclusion for all Syrians.

“Since 8 December [2024], there is renewed hope that Syrians can chart a different course and the chance to rebuild, reconcile, and create a nation where all can live peacefully and in dignity,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“Now is the time for action. Bold and decisive measures are urgently needed to ensure that every Syrian – regardless of ethnicity, religion, political affiliation, or gender – can live in safety, dignity, and without fear.”

He reiterated UN’s commitment to supporting an inclusive political transition that ensures accountability, fosters national healing, and lays the foundation for Syria’s long-term recovery and reintegration into the international community.

“We stand with the Syrian people towards the promise of a better Syria – for all Syrians. Together, we must ensure that Syria emerges from the shadows of war into a future defined by dignity and the rule of law – where all voices are heard, and no community is left behind,” Mr. Guterres said.

Protect all civilians: Security Council

Also on Friday, the UN Security Council called for the implementation of an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations and based on the key principles listed in resolution 2254 (2015).

“This includes safeguarding the rights of all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity and religion. This political process should meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians, protect all of them and enable them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine their futures,” read a statement by the President of the Security Council.

The Council also condemned the widespread violence in Latakia and Tartus provinces since 6 March, including mass killings of civilians among the Alawite community, underlining the urgency of inclusive, transparent justice and reconciliation in Syria.

Presidential statements are issued by the President of the Security Council on behalf of its members. The statements are adopted at a formal meeting and issued as an official document of the UN’s primary body on international peace and security.