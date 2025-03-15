Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Attends Last Rites of Union Minister's Father

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the last rites of Kadam Singh, father of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, in Haryana. Paying respects in Jamalpur, Sharma extended condolences to the Yadav family. The Union Minister announced the funeral details, mourning the demise of his 90-year-old father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:50 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Attends Last Rites of Union Minister's Father
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo: Chief Minister's Public Relations Cell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday paid his respects at the funeral of Kadam Singh, father of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. Singh passed away earlier that day.

The Chief Minister visited Jamalpur, the minister's ancestral village in Haryana, where he offered flowers on Singh's mortal remains and participated in the final rites. In his tribute, Sharma prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the family.

Expressing his sorrow, Sharma posted on social media platform X, describing the loss as 'extremely sad' and praying for divine comfort for the grieving family. The Union Minister shared on the platform about his father's demise and details of the funeral, which was scheduled at their Haryana residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025