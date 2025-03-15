Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Attends Last Rites of Union Minister's Father

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday paid his respects at the funeral of Kadam Singh, father of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. Singh passed away earlier that day.

The Chief Minister visited Jamalpur, the minister's ancestral village in Haryana, where he offered flowers on Singh's mortal remains and participated in the final rites. In his tribute, Sharma prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the family.

Expressing his sorrow, Sharma posted on social media platform X, describing the loss as 'extremely sad' and praying for divine comfort for the grieving family. The Union Minister shared on the platform about his father's demise and details of the funeral, which was scheduled at their Haryana residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)