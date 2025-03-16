Havana's Darkness: Cuba's Struggle to Restore Power

Havana was cloaked in darkness for a second consecutive night on Saturday as Cuba's power restoration efforts faced numerous setbacks. Millions remained without electricity across the island.

The power grid collapse began Friday evening when a transmission line at a Havana substation failed, triggering an island-wide shutdown. Authorities prioritized power for essential services like hospitals and food production.

Economic challenges and U.S. trade embargoes exacerbate the crisis. Authorities are investing in solar energy to lessen reliance on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)