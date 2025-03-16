Havana's Darkness: Cuba's Struggle to Restore Power
Havana plunged into darkness as Cuba's power grid collapsed, leaving millions without electricity. Efforts to restore power were hampered by setbacks, impacting vital services. Most Cubans endure prolonged blackouts amid economic strain. The government blames U.S. sanctions and invests in solar farms to reduce fossil fuel dependency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 07:37 IST
Havana was cloaked in darkness for a second consecutive night on Saturday as Cuba's power restoration efforts faced numerous setbacks. Millions remained without electricity across the island.
The power grid collapse began Friday evening when a transmission line at a Havana substation failed, triggering an island-wide shutdown. Authorities prioritized power for essential services like hospitals and food production.
Economic challenges and U.S. trade embargoes exacerbate the crisis. Authorities are investing in solar energy to lessen reliance on fossil fuels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin's Call for U.S. Sanctions Relief Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
South Africa Seeks R440 Billion Investment to Expand Power Grid
GE Vernova Secures Major Rs 500 Crore Order from Power Grid Corporation
Power Grid Corporation Secures Landmark Transmission Projects
EXCLUSIVE-Russia ships diesel to Syria on tanker under U.S. sanctions, data shows