Havana's Darkness: Cuba's Struggle to Restore Power

Havana plunged into darkness as Cuba's power grid collapsed, leaving millions without electricity. Efforts to restore power were hampered by setbacks, impacting vital services. Most Cubans endure prolonged blackouts amid economic strain. The government blames U.S. sanctions and invests in solar farms to reduce fossil fuel dependency.

Havana was cloaked in darkness for a second consecutive night on Saturday as Cuba's power restoration efforts faced numerous setbacks. Millions remained without electricity across the island.

The power grid collapse began Friday evening when a transmission line at a Havana substation failed, triggering an island-wide shutdown. Authorities prioritized power for essential services like hospitals and food production.

Economic challenges and U.S. trade embargoes exacerbate the crisis. Authorities are investing in solar energy to lessen reliance on fossil fuels.

