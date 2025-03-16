Empowering Cow Shelters: A Green Revolution in Uttar Pradesh

In a pioneering move, the state of Uttar Pradesh is transforming its cow shelters into self-reliant units. This initiative makes use of cow dung and urine to bolster eco-friendly agricultural practices, thereby promoting sustainable farming and enhancing soil fertility.

Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh emphasized the collaboration with various stakeholders, including the National Dairy Development Board and Agriculture Department, to produce vermicompost in shelters. This will not only promote natural agriculture but also generate economic benefits for farmers as they transition to organic inputs.

With significant funding allocated for these initiatives, including over Rs 2,000 crore for stray cattle protection, the government is prioritizing health and sustainable farming. This focus on natural farming methods is in response to a global demand for organic and chemical-free produce, particularly in regions along the Ganga River and Bundelkhand.

