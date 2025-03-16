Left Menu

Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja

In a successful joint operation by the RPF and GRP, over 40 kg of illegal ganja was seized at Agartala Railway Station. Two women were detained and face charges under the NDPS Act. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to curtail drug smuggling activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on drug smuggling, the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully seized four bags containing 30.5 kg of dry ganja. The contraband, valued at Rs 4 lakh 57 thousand, was found abandoned, sparking a search for those responsible for the illegal haul.

Earlier in the operation, authorities at Agartala Railway Station arrested two women, identified as Uma Devi and Kajal Devi, from Bihar's Saharsa. The duo was found with 10.755 kg of ganja hidden in two large bags, planning to smuggle the drugs out of Tripura via the Deoghar Express.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with suspicions that a broader network may be involved. Further arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds, and the accused are set to face judicial proceedings.

