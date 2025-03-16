Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja

In a crackdown on drug smuggling, the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully seized four bags containing 30.5 kg of dry ganja. The contraband, valued at Rs 4 lakh 57 thousand, was found abandoned, sparking a search for those responsible for the illegal haul.

Earlier in the operation, authorities at Agartala Railway Station arrested two women, identified as Uma Devi and Kajal Devi, from Bihar's Saharsa. The duo was found with 10.755 kg of ganja hidden in two large bags, planning to smuggle the drugs out of Tripura via the Deoghar Express.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with suspicions that a broader network may be involved. Further arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds, and the accused are set to face judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)