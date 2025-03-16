Left Menu

Indresh Kumar Compares India and Pakistan's Paths to Progress

RSS leader Indresh Kumar highlighted the divergent paths of India and Pakistan, attributing India's rise as a global power to peace and development, while associating Pakistan's struggles with its embrace of division and terrorism. He emphasized India's celebration of diversity and warned of Pakistan's internal challenges and instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:17 IST
Indresh Kumar Compares India and Pakistan's Paths to Progress
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking comparison of the trajectories of India and Pakistan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar underscored India's ascent in global stature through its commitment to peace and development. He contrasted this with Pakistan's ongoing challenges, attributing them to its history of division and terrorism.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering in New Delhi, Kumar suggested that Pakistan is facing internal peril due to 'brutality and instability,' risking its identity politics. Notably, he mentioned the insecurities faced by Pakistanis, including fears of losing land to China, pointing to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

Kumar also addressed the recent Balochistan Liberation Army's hijacking incident, criticizing Pakistan's policies that have alienated its citizens, creating a harsh living environment under terrorism and military rule. Attendees of the event hailed India's diversity and unity, with special prayers for peace led by Imam Umair Ilyasi enhancing the gathering's positive energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025