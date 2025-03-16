Indresh Kumar Compares India and Pakistan's Paths to Progress
RSS leader Indresh Kumar highlighted the divergent paths of India and Pakistan, attributing India's rise as a global power to peace and development, while associating Pakistan's struggles with its embrace of division and terrorism. He emphasized India's celebration of diversity and warned of Pakistan's internal challenges and instability.
- Country:
- India
In a striking comparison of the trajectories of India and Pakistan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar underscored India's ascent in global stature through its commitment to peace and development. He contrasted this with Pakistan's ongoing challenges, attributing them to its history of division and terrorism.
Speaking at an Iftar gathering in New Delhi, Kumar suggested that Pakistan is facing internal peril due to 'brutality and instability,' risking its identity politics. Notably, he mentioned the insecurities faced by Pakistanis, including fears of losing land to China, pointing to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.
Kumar also addressed the recent Balochistan Liberation Army's hijacking incident, criticizing Pakistan's policies that have alienated its citizens, creating a harsh living environment under terrorism and military rule. Attendees of the event hailed India's diversity and unity, with special prayers for peace led by Imam Umair Ilyasi enhancing the gathering's positive energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indresh Kumar
- India
- Pakistan
- RSS
- Iftar gathering
- terrorism
- global power
- development
- peace
- Instability
ALSO READ
Federal Supreme Court to Announce Verdict in High-Profile Terrorism Case
Ukraine's Diplomatic Dilemma: Navigating Tensions Amidst Global Power Plays
Deadly Stabbing at Haifa Bus Station Sparks Terrorism Concerns
L&T Strengthens Global Power Transmission with New Orders
Global Power Shift: US Isolation Sparks Concerns