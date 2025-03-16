Priyanka Chaturvedi Applauds Gadkari's Stand Against Caste Discrimination

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed her support for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent comments on combating caste discrimination. Chaturvedi emphasized the need for leaders to promote equality, amid growing concerns over the impact of caste-based politics in Maharashtra and beyond.

During a convocation ceremony at the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur, Gadkari highlighted the value of qualities over caste, religion, or gender. 'A person is not known by their caste, sect, religion, language or sex, but only by their qualities,' he asserted, advocating for a shift towards fair treatment for all.

Despite the political risks, Gadkari reiterated his commitment to rejecting divisive practices, noting that his stance might affect his vote count. 'I refuse this, even though it may or may not get me votes,' he stated, reinforcing his dedication to principles of equality and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)