BJP Condemns Telangana CM for Threats to YouTubers, Questions Congress's Commitment to Free Speech
The Bharatiya Janata Party criticized Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly threatening YouTubers and accused the Congress of undermining free speech and media rights. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla likened Congress's actions to historical instances of censorship, accusing the party of being intolerant of criticism and media freedom.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over alleged threats he made against YouTubers. The BJP accused the Congress party of perpetuating a historical pattern of undermining free speech and media rights.
In a self-recorded video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted what he described as the 'Emergency DNA' of the Congress, citing instances such as Indira Gandhi's censorship during the Emergency, Nehru's First Amendment curtailing free speech, and historical opposition to media by Rajiv Gandhi as examples.
Poonawalla condemned the Telangana CM's alleged remarks and questioned the Congress's commitment to press freedom. Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Krishank also criticized the Telangana government for banning protests at Osmania University, asserting that the Congress exhibits intolerance towards any criticism.
