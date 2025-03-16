New Kerala Police Force Pledges to Tackle Drug Menace and Cyber Crimes

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for newly graduated police sub-inspectors to bolster the ongoing battle against the drug mafia and cyber crime as the newest members of the Kerala Police force. Speaking at a ceremony for 118 sub-inspector trainees from the Kerala Police Academy's 31st B batch, Vijayan emphasized the need for a collective approach to combat these escalating threats.

The event highlighted the extensive training undergone by the new recruits, which included advanced skills in shield drills, bomb disposal, martial arts, and state-of-the-art weapons handling conducted at renowned institutions like the Kochi Naval Base. The comprehensive program began in February 2024, aiming to prepare officers for the diverse challenges awaiting them.

In addition to combat training, curricula covered the Indian legal framework, forensic science, disaster management, and compassionate communication, focusing on improving police-public relations. Many of the graduates hold higher degrees, bringing a wealth of academic knowledge to the force. Chief Minister Vijayan distributed awards to top performers, emphasizing the critical role of the police in realizing a safe and secure 'New Kerala.' Attendees included notable public officials and top police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)