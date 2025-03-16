Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident in Pune Claims Food Delivery Rider's Life

A fatal hit-and-run in Pune's Undri area left a 34-year-old food delivery rider dead, with his friend injured. Authorities are investigating the incident and pursuing the unidentified driver responsible for the early Saturday morning crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Pune's Undri area, resulting in the death of 34-year-old food delivery rider Mazhar Jilani Shaikh. A senior police official confirmed that Shaikh's friend, who was with him, sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil from the Kalepadal Police Station reported that the accident took place around 3 a.m. An unidentified car struck the motorbike, leading to the fatality. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, prompting Pune Police to register a case and initiate an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprit.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities actively seeking more information to resolve the case. Updates are expected as the probe continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

