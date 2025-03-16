Left Menu

Union Minister Scindia Orders Probe into ICU Fire at Gwalior Hospital

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has instructed an investigation into a fire blast incident at Kamala Raja Hospital's ICU ward. The incident, which involved a malfunctioning air conditioner, led to smoke and panic among patients. All 125 patients, including 16 in the affected ward, were safely evacuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:14 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/Office of Jyotiraditya Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday called for a thorough investigation into a fire incident caused by a blast in an air conditioning unit at the ICU ward of Kamala Raja Hospital. The minister emphasized the need for adherence to safety standards following the unfortunate event.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined forces with Scindia, speaking to patients at the hospital along with other officials. A detailed report on the incident was dispatched to the relevant departments, including the OB-GYN department and the Commissioner of Medical Education.

The fire, which began in the ICU of the Obstetrics Department, quickly spread to foam mattresses, causing widespread panic as black smoke filled the ward. Although 125 patients were present, hospital staff swiftly evacuated them to the Super Speciality hospital nearby. Fortunately, all patients were reported safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

