In a surprising personal gesture, Lex Fridman, renowned computer scientist and podcaster, disclosed that he undertook a 45-hour fast, surviving solely on water, in honor of his interview with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fridman aimed to align himself spiritually with the themes of their conversation.

Prime Minister Modi elaborated on the multifaceted benefits of fasting, explaining that it extends beyond mere abstinence from food to a scientific process that enhances mental acuity and discipline. He highlighted fasting's deep connection to India's cultural and Ayurvedic traditions, noting its potential to elevate senses and sharpen judgment.

EmailPM Modi commended Fridman for his tribute, sharing that fasting helps balance the inner and outer self, making one more aware and sensitive. He outlined his preparation for fasting, which involves Ayurvedic practices, hydration, and introspection, underscoring fasting as a personal journey rooted in devotion and profound self-discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)