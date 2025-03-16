Political Firestorm: Telangana CM Targets KCR's Leadership
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy criticizes BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao, questioning his legacy and financial management. Reddy accuses KCR of bankrupting the state and demands accountability. He also mocks KCR's promises of agricultural prosperity, leading to a fiery debate over the future of Telangana.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized BRS leader K Harish Rao's depiction of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as the 'father of Telangana'. Speaking at a public meeting in Station Ghanpur, Reddy questioned KCR's legacy and governance, making pointed remarks about his alleged personal habits.
Revanth Reddy strongly disputed the honorific, attributing Telangana's foundation instead to figures like Konda Laxman Bapuji and Jayashankar. He accused KCR of leading the state into financial ruin during his decade-long tenure, transforming a once surplus economy into a bankrupt one through alleged corruption and fiscal mismanagement.
With the 2023 electoral mandate swinging in favor of Congress, Reddy highlighted his party's major plans for Warangal's development, criticizing KCR's absence from public engagement. He questioned the rationale behind KCR's allowances given his lack of public presence and derisively challenged him to prove his agricultural claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Political Debate: Shivakumar's CM Prospects and High-Command Dynamics
Germany Sees Sharp Drop in Asylum Applications Amid Political Debate
Karnataka's Inclusive Budget Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka Gold Scandal: Actress Ranya Rao's Alleged Involvement Sparks Political Debate
Re-Inauguration Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Rajasthan