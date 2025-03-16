Political Firestorm: Telangana CM Targets KCR's Leadership

In a heated political exchange, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized BRS leader K Harish Rao's depiction of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as the 'father of Telangana'. Speaking at a public meeting in Station Ghanpur, Reddy questioned KCR's legacy and governance, making pointed remarks about his alleged personal habits.

Revanth Reddy strongly disputed the honorific, attributing Telangana's foundation instead to figures like Konda Laxman Bapuji and Jayashankar. He accused KCR of leading the state into financial ruin during his decade-long tenure, transforming a once surplus economy into a bankrupt one through alleged corruption and fiscal mismanagement.

With the 2023 electoral mandate swinging in favor of Congress, Reddy highlighted his party's major plans for Warangal's development, criticizing KCR's absence from public engagement. He questioned the rationale behind KCR's allowances given his lack of public presence and derisively challenged him to prove his agricultural claims.

