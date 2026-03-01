Kerala CM's Heartfelt Gesture Sparks Political Debate

A heartfelt moment took center stage during the inauguration of a township for landslide survivors in Wayanad, involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a young girl named Nysa. This interaction has become a political flashpoint, with CPI (M) leaders targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his earlier encounter with the child.

Nysa, who had captured the nation's attention following PM Modi's visit to Wayanad post-tragedy, received a new home courtesy of the state government. The contrasting deeds of PM Modi and CM Vijayan were highlighted by CPI (M) leaders, who argued that Modi's visit was more about optics than tangible support.

Senior CPI (M) figures took to social media, praising Vijayan's actions while criticizing Modi. The event also saw Congress' Kalpetta legislator face public derision, accused of being targeted by political adversaries. Despite the charged atmosphere, Revenue Minister K Rajan underscored the government's commitment to building a sustainable future for survivors.