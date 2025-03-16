Bodoland's Path to Progress: Embracing Peace Over Gun Culture

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), declared on Sunday that peace is essential for achieving development and progress. Emphasizing the council's decision to eradicate gun culture, Boro highlighted efforts to mainstream the Bodo community by concluding the underground movement.

Boro credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their sympathetic approach towards resolving these issues. He reiterated that without peace, envisioning any development or progress is impossible. Boro told ANI, "We decided to eliminate gun culture and the underground movements of our community members, and we received comprehensive support from the prime minister and home minister."

Boro's comments were made at a public gathering attended by Amit Shah on the last day of the All Bodo Students Union's 57th Annual Conference. Shah addressed the audience, discussing the peace achieved since the 2020 Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement, and assured full implementation of the agreement's conditions by the Central government in the next two years.

Despite initial scepticism from the Congress party, Shah noted that the Assam government and Centre have executed around 82% of the agreement. He recalled the signing of the BTR Peace Agreement on January 27, 2020, as a pivotal moment, while attributing substantial progress to the Modi government's commitment to fulfilling all terms of the agreement.

Highlighting developments, Shah announced the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the entire Bodoland region as of April 1, 2022. The conference, which ended today, served as a vital platform for encouraging leadership, academic excellence, and cultural identity among participants. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)