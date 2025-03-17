Alaska Courts Japanese Investors Amid Energy Ambitions
Alaskan representatives are visiting Japan to attract investors for a proposed LNG project. Despite President Trump’s endorsement, Japanese energy firms express caution over its economic viability. The project intends a $44 billion pipeline to transport gas from Alaska to Asian countries by 2030.
Alaskan state leaders are heading to Japan this month in a bid to attract investors for a massive natural gas project. With President Donald Trump championing the initiative, there's optimism that it could funnel trillions into the U.S. economy. However, Japanese stakeholders remain skeptical about its practicality.
The state-backed Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC), in partnership with the Glenfarne Group, plans visits to key Asian countries in late March to update stakeholders on the Alaska LNG project's potential. The proposed pipeline would stretch 1,300 kilometers from Alaska's north, aimed at delivering liquefied natural gas to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan by 2030.
Despite Trump's assertions that Japan and South Korea are on board, Japanese energy firms haven't fully committed, citing concerns over the project's financial feasibility. Potential investors include industry giants like Inpex Corp and Mitsubishi Corp, but issues like high costs and Alaska's harsh climate pose significant challenges.
