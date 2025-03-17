Global Markets Sway: Oil Surge, European Rally, and U.S. Uncertainty

Oil prices reached two-week highs as U.S. futures fell and European futures advanced, driven by policy changes impacting global markets. Central banks across the U.S., Japan, and Europe are expected to maintain their current policy amidst economic uncertainties.

The U.S. defense secretary announced continued attacks on Yemen's Houthis, sparking concerns of oil supply disruptions, which initially boosted prices over 1% before slight corrections. Meanwhile, President Trump aims to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict to aid market stability.

European stocks enjoyed gains alongside a stronger euro due to Germany's aggressive fiscal plans. In contrast, U.S. markets remain shaky as consumer confidence declines. Global investors are eyeing alternatives to U.S. assets, as geopolitical and economic factors influence market dynamics.

