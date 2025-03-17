Left Menu

Revisiting the Nord Stream: A Step in the Wrong Direction?

Germany's economy and energy minister has opposed reviving the Nord Stream gas pipelines, emphasizing the ongoing aggression in Ukraine. Despite historical reliance on Russian gas, Germany is now committed to energy independence, with Norway being its main supplier. Speculation continues over potential U.S. lobbying to restart Nord Stream 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:19 IST
Germany's economy and energy minister has strongly opposed revisiting the Nord Stream gas pipelines as a solution to relaunch Russian gas flows to Germany. Speaking in Brussels, Minister Robert Habeck emphasized that such talks would be misguided given the current aggression in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream pipelines, historically the major conduit for Russian gas to Europe, remain non-operational. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut in 2022, and Nord Stream 2, completed just before the Ukraine conflict, was never launched. The pipelines faced mysterious damage in 2022, adding to the complexity of potential reactivations.

Germany, which previously depended significantly on Russian gas, has turned to Norway as its primary supplier since the energy crisis last year. Despite some lobbying efforts, like those linked to a Putin ally seeking U.S. support for Nord Stream 2, Germany is committed to energy independence, distancing itself from past reliance on Russian energy sources.

