Cheetahs Thrive in Kuno National Park: New Releases Boost Tourism

In a significant boost to Madhya Pradesh's wildlife conservation, Kuno National Park has welcomed five newly released cheetahs into its wilderness. Female cheetah Gamini and her four cubs were introduced to the wild, bringing excitement to the region's tourism prospects.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the release, highlighting it as another proud milestone for state tourism. According to Yadav, the cheetahs' resurgence in the Kuno park enhances the safari experience for tourists, with a total of 17 cheetahs now roaming freely across the park.

Project Cheetah, aimed at reviving the extinct cheetah population in Asia, saw 20 cheetahs translocated to Kuno National Park from Namibia and South Africa. Despite challenges and losses during the project's early phase, the park's current population includes 26 cheetahs, a promising development for wildlife and biodiversity preservation.

