Court Deliberates Defamation Case Involving West Bengal BJP Leaders

A court in Rouse Avenue has suspended a decision on taking cognizance of a defamation lawsuit filed by BJP MP Raju Bista against fellow party member and MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma from West Bengal. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal is set to deliver an order on March 26.

On February 24, 2025, the court served notice for pre-summoning evidence to the defendant. Legal representatives for Bista, including Akhilesh Singh Rawat, Riya Puniyani, Rohni Rana, and Arun Sharma, argued the case, which pits Darjeeling MP Bista against Kurseong MLA Sharma.

The conflict stems from an allegation made at an April 2024 press conference, where Sharma accused Bista of involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. Bista initiated defamation proceedings, suggesting that the accusation was intended to damage his reputation in the run-up to elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)