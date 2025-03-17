Left Menu

Justice Delayed: RG Kar Victim's Family Calls for Scrutiny in Rape and Murder Case

The RG Kar rape and murder case has taken a tumultuous turn as the victim's family accuses officials of evidence tampering. With 54 questions filed in the High Court, their plea for justice continues. Despite the arrest of key suspects, concerns over legal proceedings persist. The Supreme Court grants the family liberty to pursue further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:53 IST
RG Kar rape and murder victim's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim on Monday voiced concerns over the ongoing investigation, claiming multiple individuals, including West Bengal's Chief Minister, are complicit in both the crime and evidence tampering. His family has approached the High Court with 54 questions seeking justice.

He alleged that despite police efforts, like deploying dog squads, no substantial report has been received. Stating his faith in the judicial system, he urged for court intervention to resolve these discrepancies and ensure justice for his daughter.

The family's lawyer, Karuna Nundy, highlighted the urgency of the matter, questioning the leniency shown toward accused individuals. She petitioned for the Calcutta High Court to oversee the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) inquiries, as the case's complexity demands a comprehensive approach. The Supreme Court has now permitted proceedings in the Calcutta High Court.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna granted the family's request to continue their pursuit in the Calcutta High Court, promising further oversight in a case that remains unresolved since the heinous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

