Justice Delayed: RG Kar Victim's Family Calls for Scrutiny in Rape and Murder Case

The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim on Monday voiced concerns over the ongoing investigation, claiming multiple individuals, including West Bengal's Chief Minister, are complicit in both the crime and evidence tampering. His family has approached the High Court with 54 questions seeking justice.

He alleged that despite police efforts, like deploying dog squads, no substantial report has been received. Stating his faith in the judicial system, he urged for court intervention to resolve these discrepancies and ensure justice for his daughter.

The family's lawyer, Karuna Nundy, highlighted the urgency of the matter, questioning the leniency shown toward accused individuals. She petitioned for the Calcutta High Court to oversee the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) inquiries, as the case's complexity demands a comprehensive approach. The Supreme Court has now permitted proceedings in the Calcutta High Court.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna granted the family's request to continue their pursuit in the Calcutta High Court, promising further oversight in a case that remains unresolved since the heinous incident.

