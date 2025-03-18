Left Menu

Wall Street Follows Europe Ahead of Trump-Putin Peace Talks

Stock markets rose on Monday as Wall Street followed European shares higher, fueled by hopes for peace talks between President Trump and President Putin over the Ukraine conflict. Investors remained cautious amidst rising Middle East tensions, mixed U.S. economic data, and potential global policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:33 IST
Wall Street Follows Europe Ahead of Trump-Putin Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street stocks mirrored European gains on Monday, buoyed by mixed economic data and anticipation of a critical meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.

Over the weekend, U.S. strikes on Yemen raised fears of Middle Eastern instability, pushing oil prices higher due to potential supply disruptions.

The stock market, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq, dealt with weakness in AI-related stocks despite positive movement overall, while global investors eyed U.S.-Russia diplomacy, retail sales figures, and Federal Reserve policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025