Wall Street Follows Europe Ahead of Trump-Putin Peace Talks
Stock markets rose on Monday as Wall Street followed European shares higher, fueled by hopes for peace talks between President Trump and President Putin over the Ukraine conflict. Investors remained cautious amidst rising Middle East tensions, mixed U.S. economic data, and potential global policy changes.
Wall Street stocks mirrored European gains on Monday, buoyed by mixed economic data and anticipation of a critical meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.
Over the weekend, U.S. strikes on Yemen raised fears of Middle Eastern instability, pushing oil prices higher due to potential supply disruptions.
The stock market, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq, dealt with weakness in AI-related stocks despite positive movement overall, while global investors eyed U.S.-Russia diplomacy, retail sales figures, and Federal Reserve policies.
