Tragedy in Kerala: Twin Shocking Murder-Suicide Incidents Unfold
A 21-year-old's murder and subsequent suicide by the killer shook Kerala's Kollam. The killer, Tejas Raju, took his own life by train after stabbing Febin George Gomes. In another incident, Affan, 23, alleged familial financial stress led to the brutal slaying of five, including his family and lover.
- India
In a series of tragic events that have rocked Kerala, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Kollam by his assailant, who subsequently ended his own life. The incident took place on Monday evening, with the victim identified as Febin George Gomes.
The attacker, Tejas Raju, was a resident of Neendakara. After reaching Gomes's residence, Raju attacked him. A desperate attempt by Gomes's father, George Gomez, to stop the assault resulted in injuries. The killer fled the scene and was later found dead, having jumped before a moving train.
In a separate harrowing case, a 23-year-old man named Affan is accused of murdering five individuals, including family members, near Venjarammoodu. Financial distress and subsequent mental turmoil appear to have driven Affan to the gruesome act, as police continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)