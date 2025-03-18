Left Menu

Tragedy in Kerala: Twin Shocking Murder-Suicide Incidents Unfold

A 21-year-old's murder and subsequent suicide by the killer shook Kerala's Kollam. The killer, Tejas Raju, took his own life by train after stabbing Febin George Gomes. In another incident, Affan, 23, alleged familial financial stress led to the brutal slaying of five, including his family and lover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:03 IST
Tragedy in Kerala: Twin Shocking Murder-Suicide Incidents Unfold
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of tragic events that have rocked Kerala, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Kollam by his assailant, who subsequently ended his own life. The incident took place on Monday evening, with the victim identified as Febin George Gomes.

The attacker, Tejas Raju, was a resident of Neendakara. After reaching Gomes's residence, Raju attacked him. A desperate attempt by Gomes's father, George Gomez, to stop the assault resulted in injuries. The killer fled the scene and was later found dead, having jumped before a moving train.

In a separate harrowing case, a 23-year-old man named Affan is accused of murdering five individuals, including family members, near Venjarammoodu. Financial distress and subsequent mental turmoil appear to have driven Affan to the gruesome act, as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025