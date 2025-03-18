Delhi MLAs Undergo Crucial Orientation for Legislative Mastery

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a vital two-day Orientation Programme aimed at familiarizing the newly elected MLAs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly with their legislative responsibilities. The event saw the presence of notable figures like Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi.

Vijender Gupta, addressing the assembly, stressed the importance of adhering to the House's rule book, particularly the code of conduct. He emphasized that members must seek the Speaker's permission before speaking and reminded the assembly of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words that although governments may change, the country and democracy must persist.

Atishi, representing the opposition, highlighted the roles of the MLAs as representatives of the people rather than their parties, underscoring the importance of their responsibilities. During the programme, the new MLAs will be trained on effective legislative engagement, the legislative and budgetary process, and maintaining executive accountability. The Delhi Assembly's budget session is set for March 24 to 28, with the presentation scheduled for March 25.

