Punjab Police Secures Transit Remand for Pro Khalistani Leader's Associates

The Punjab Police have obtained a transit remand from the Dibrugarh Court for two associates of Pro Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. Bhagwant Singh and Gurmeet Singh stand accused of involvement in the assault on Ajnala Police Station in Punjab.

The district court's approval permits Punjab police to proceed with their investigation. The accused are held under strict security at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station, currently limiting access to the public, save for essential matters. On Tuesday, Punjab Police plan to present five more suspects in Dibrugarh for potential transit remand.

A successful transit remand could see the seven suspects transferred from Assam to Punjab. Previously, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opted not to enforce further detention under the National Security Act. The seven individuals, implicated in the 2023 Ajnala attack, have been held in Dibrugarh jail for two years. According to Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh, the group will be brought back on arrest remand, marking a significant step in resolving the case.

