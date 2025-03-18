Unlock Financial Freedom with AU NOMO Credit Card
The AU NOMO Credit Card offers a secured way to build credit, designed for new users without a strong credit history. Backed by a fixed deposit, it provides easy approval with benefits like interest on FDs, rewards, travel perks, fuel waivers, and enhanced security features.
In an innovative stride to empower new and first-time credit card users, the AU NOMO Credit Card emerges as a secured alternative, simplifying the entry into the credit world without demanding a robust credit history or income proof.
This unique offering by AU Small Finance Bank stands out, thanks to its structure that backs the card with a fixed deposit, allowing cardholders to circumvent lengthy credit checks. The card not only promotes responsible credit building but also rewards users with points redeemable for shopping, travel, and more while earning attractive interest on their deposits.
With added benefits including lower forex fees, complimentary lounge access, and zero liability on lost cards, the AU NOMO Credit Card redefines convenient, secure, and rewarding credit card usage for various segments, from students to senior citizens.
