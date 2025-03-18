Global Markets Brace for Trump-Putin Call Amid Central Bank Meetings

Traders are keeping a close watch on a pivotal phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could impact global markets. The conversation is seen as crucial as the U.S. seeks a ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of several significant central bank meetings this week.

Amid stock market stabilization, potential progress towards peace could decrease European gas prices and boost the euro. With discussion points including land and power assets, Trump is optimistic about reaching an agreement with Putin.

Additionally, China's economic maneuvers and Nvidia's upcoming conference are attracting investor attention. China has unveiled measures to support consumers, while Nvidia is set to introduce its new chip system, Vera Rubin. These developments, alongside reciprocal tariffs impacting the dollar, are shaping market dynamics.

