Supreme Court Extends Protection for IAS Officer Amid Document Forgery Probe

The Supreme Court has extended protection from arrest for former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, accused of document forgery for UPSC eligibility. The Court urged a swift Delhi police investigation while evaluating the need for custodial interrogation to uncover a potential scam involving falsified certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:36 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday prolonged its interim order shielding former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest amid allegations of document forgery to gain UPSC eligibility. The bench, including Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, directed the Delhi police to expedite their investigation.

During proceedings, questions arose as to why the investigation was lagging despite Khedkar's affidavit pledge of cooperation. Justice Nagarathna emphasized the necessity of a thorough probe, urging Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to advance the inquiry energetically.

The court scheduled a hearing for April 15 regarding Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea. Despite Raju's argument for Khedkar's custodial interrogation to expose a potential broader scam, the court noted such action might not be essential, pending further investigative developments.

Khedkar, accused of manipulating OBC and disability quotas in the UPSC exams, reiterated her innocence through her counsel. Despite opposition, her interim arrest protection continues, amid references to her family's possible ties to influential individuals, potentially impacting the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

