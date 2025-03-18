Left Menu

Barclays Boosts India Presence with Rs 2,300 Crore Infusion

Barclays has announced a Rs 2,300 crore capital infusion into its India operations. This move signifies a long-term commitment to India's rapidly growing economy and will bolster its investment and private banking services. The bank aims to expand its client reach and enhance financial services across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

British banking giant Barclays announced a significant capital infusion of Rs 2,300 crore into its Indian operations on Tuesday. This strategic move is seen as a commitment to expand in one of the world's most dynamic economies.

The capital injection will fortify Barclays' balance sheet, allowing its investment and private banks to grow and serve a broader range of corporate, financial sponsors, and ultra-high-net-worth individual clients within India.

Barclays' total investment in India now exceeds Rs 12,400 crore, reflecting the bank's confidence in India's economic potential and its intention to seize emerging business opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

