Barclays Boosts India Presence with Rs 2,300 Crore Infusion

British banking giant Barclays announced a significant capital infusion of Rs 2,300 crore into its Indian operations on Tuesday. This strategic move is seen as a commitment to expand in one of the world's most dynamic economies.

The capital injection will fortify Barclays' balance sheet, allowing its investment and private banks to grow and serve a broader range of corporate, financial sponsors, and ultra-high-net-worth individual clients within India.

Barclays' total investment in India now exceeds Rs 12,400 crore, reflecting the bank's confidence in India's economic potential and its intention to seize emerging business opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)