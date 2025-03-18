State Responsibilities Highlighted in Maha Kumbh Stampede Aftermath

In a recent parliamentary session, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai clarified the division of responsibilities following the tragic Maha Kumbh Stampede. Responding to queries in the Lok Sabha, Minister Rai emphasized that disaster management, crowd control, and the provision of amenities during such events fall under the purview of state governments.

With 'Public Order' and 'Police' categorized as state subjects according to India's Constitution, states are responsible for handling disasters, including stampedes, and providing any necessary financial relief to affected families. Minister Rai noted the absence of centralized casualty data, pointing to the states' autonomy in managing these incidents.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through bodies like the National Disaster Management Authority and the Bureau of Police Research & Development, provides guidelines and advisories to help states develop their own Standard Operating Procedures for crowd management. The recent tragedy, where 30 lives were claimed, prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to offer financial assistance and launch a judicial inquiry led by Justice Harsh Kumar and other officials.

