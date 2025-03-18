India's Investment Landscape: From Speculation to Sustainable Growth
Ashish Kumar Chauhan, NSE MD and CEO, highlights that only 2% of Indian market participants actively trade in derivatives, emphasizing a shift towards long-term investments. He discusses how technology is reshaping capitalism, the impact of geopolitics, and the future of global currencies, while warning about cyber threats.
In a stark revelation, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the NSE MD and CEO, announced that merely 2% of the 110 million market participants in India engage in derivative trading. This signals a notable shift towards long-term investments in the nation, contradicting the perception that India's stock market thrives on speculative activities.
Speaking at a panel in Singapore, Chauhan offered insights into the transforming financial scene, touching upon the rise of technology-driven capitalism and global market complexities. His fresh take on financial stability declared market volatility not as a frailty but a catalyst for economic advancement.
Chauhan's address also spotlighted the emergence of a 'Capitalism without capital,' as technological innovations enable wealth creation with minimal financial input. He highlighted cybersecurity threats and deepfake technology as significant challenges, urging regulatory vigilance. On currencies, he affirmed the US dollar's continued dominance, attributing it to post-World War II economic structuring.
