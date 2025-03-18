Nicolai Tangen Secures Second Term at Helm of Norway's Wealth Fund
Nicolai Tangen has been appointed to a second term as the Chief Executive Officer of Norway's colossal sovereign wealth fund, according to an announcement by the central bank on Tuesday.
Tangen, 58, initially took on the role in September 2020 for a five-year stint. In November, he expressed his intention to continue as CEO, believing that his work with the sovereign wealth fund was far from complete. "Nicolai Tangen is highly experienced with in-depth insight into international investment management," stated central bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache.
The sovereign wealth fund, the largest of its kind globally, boasts an impressive $1.8 trillion in assets. It strategically invests the Norwegian state's oil and gas revenues across international bonds, stocks, real estate, and renewable projects.
