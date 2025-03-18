Left Menu

LIC Eyes Health Insurance Stake Amid Growth Slowdown Challenges

LIC, a major life insurance company, plans to acquire a stake in a health insurer within two weeks, as confirmed by CEO Siddhartha Mohanty. While not specifying the target company, LIC is finalizing the deal details, preparing for board approval and regulatory checks. Currently, life insurers can't directly offer health insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:59 IST
LIC Eyes Health Insurance Stake Amid Growth Slowdown Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a prominent player in the insurance industry, is on the verge of acquiring a stake in a health insurance firm, according to its CEO, Siddhartha Mohanty. While the exact company remains unnamed, negotiations are reportedly in the final stages, with hopes for an announcement by the end of March.

Mohanty clarified that LIC would not pursue a controlling stake, with the extent of investment hinging on board decisions and valuations. Despite a proposal for a composite insurance license, life insurers are presently unable to cover health-related expenses.

LIC's move comes amid stagnant life insurance growth, prompting calls for a strategic review. This situation coincides with LIC's report of a decrease in net premium income, despite a rise in profits. Boosting insurance penetration, currently at 3.7 percent in India, remains a pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025