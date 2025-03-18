Investor Fortunes Skyrocket Amid Market Surge

The financial markets witnessed a robust performance as the BSE Sensex surged, leading to a spectacular gain in investor wealth amounting to Rs 8.67 lakh crore over two days. The Sensex index jumped by 1,472 points amid favorable global equity conditions.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark index rose 1,131.31 points, finishing at 75,301.26, driven by positive global cues and expectations of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, alongside China's stimulus measures. The rally was supported by strong performances in mid and small-cap stocks.

Analysts, like Satish Chandra Aluri from Lemonn Markets Desk, noted that the rally was propelled by increased hopes for action from the Reserve Bank of India. Key global issues, including trade relations and interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve, will remain a focus for future market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)