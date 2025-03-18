Fire Erupts in Gujarat Paper Mill's Waste Godown

A fire erupted in the waste godown of a paper mill located in Kabola village, Aravalli district of Gujarat, according to local officials on Tuesday. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported as of the latest update.

Upon receiving an alert about the fire, fire officials promptly arrived at the scene. Efforts to bring the fire under control are currently underway. Fire Officer Hemraj Singh Vaghela stated, 'A fire has broken out in the waste godown of a paper mill, and operations are in progress to extinguish it.'

Authorities have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the fire. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)