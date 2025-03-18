Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Gujarat Paper Mill's Waste Godown

A fire has broken out in the waste godown of a paper mill in Gujarat's Aravalli area. No casualties have been reported yet. Fire officials, including Officer Hemraj Singh Vaghela, are on site attempting to control the blaze. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:30 IST
Fire Erupts in Gujarat Paper Mill's Waste Godown
Fire breaks out in waste godown of a paper mill in Kabola village of Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the waste godown of a paper mill located in Kabola village, Aravalli district of Gujarat, according to local officials on Tuesday. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported as of the latest update.

Upon receiving an alert about the fire, fire officials promptly arrived at the scene. Efforts to bring the fire under control are currently underway. Fire Officer Hemraj Singh Vaghela stated, 'A fire has broken out in the waste godown of a paper mill, and operations are in progress to extinguish it.'

Authorities have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the fire. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025